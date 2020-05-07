EXCLUSIVE: ‘This Case Was A Pile Of Sand Built On Nothing’: Joe DiGenova Reacts To DOJ Dropping Micheal Flynn Case

Joe diGenova, former U.S. district attorney for D.C., joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to give his reaction to the Department of Justice dropping the case against President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn.

“This case was a pile of sand built on nothing,” said diGenova. (RELATED: DOJ Drops Case Against Michael Flynn)

He went on to say that he believes Flynn has a huge civil suit against all the people who were involved.

WATCH:

