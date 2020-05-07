The Kansas City Chiefs Have The Best Odds To Make The Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the NFL to make the playoffs.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Chiefs are at -1800 at Caesars to make the postseason. Those are the best odds in the entire league.

The Ravens are a very distant second at -1000.

Is anyone surprised by this at all? Of course the Chiefs have the best odds! It’d be shocking if they didn’t have the best odds.

They are the defending Super Bowl champs, still have Patrick Mahomes and the entire team is loaded with talent from top to bottom.

They’re primed for another dominating season in 2020.

Hell, just the backups could play and the team would still be good as long as Mahomes is under center.

He’s not a quarterback. He’s a damn wizard with the football in his hands. He’s a magician who just wins games!

In order for the Chiefs to not dominate the NFL again, a ton of things are going to need to go wrong. I just don’t see any realistic shot of that happening.

They’re going to be in the postseason, and I’d bet just about any amount of money on it.