Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Thinks Jay Cutler Is ‘Lazy’ And ‘Unmotivated’

Kristin Cavallari apparently thinks Jay Cutler is a bit lazy.

The former power couple is in the process of getting divorce, and it’s an incredibly sad conclusion for the love story of a generation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Page Six spoke to somebody close to the situation and the details are laugh-out-loud funny. The source told the publication that Kristin (hall of fame smoke) believes Jay is a bit “lazy” and unmotivated.” It doesn’t just stop there.

The unnamed individual dropped a line for the ages when they told Page Six the following:

She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something. Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this unnamed individual smearing the good name of football icon Jay Cutler.

First off, I couldn’t care less if Jay Cutler is lazy or not. I honestly couldn’t care less. The man was an NFL quarterback for more than a decade, and made somewhere in the range of $120 million doing it.

He gets to kick back with some beers and relax after that kind of career. By every metric, he’s earned a little down time after stacking up that kind of cash.

Secondly, is Kristin pissed that he didn’t take the Fox Sports job to play for the Dolphins? He made $10 million for that season!

What the hell is the problem here? So, he’s lazy but also took a fat payday? I just refuse to stand by and watch Cutler be attacked like this.

An attack against him is really just an attack against men everywhere.

Never change, Jay! America is riding with you. We can’t lose this fight. If NFL quarterbacks can be called lazy, then we’re all screwed. Hold the line!