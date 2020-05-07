Madonna Thinks She Had Coronavirus During ‘Madame X’ Tour, Thought It Was A ‘Very Bad Flu’ At The Time

Madonna clarified Wednesday that she is not currently sick with the coronavirus after she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The musician took to Instagram to explain she thinks she had coronavirus during her “Madame X” tour.

“I’m Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!” Madonna wrote on an image saying she had helped raise $8 billion for coronavirus research. “And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick.” (RELATED: Madonna Shares Bizarre Bathtub Video Calling Coronavirus ‘The Great Equalizer’)

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” she added. “We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

Madonna announced she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies on her Instagram account at the beginning of May.

“A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.