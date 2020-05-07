‘Faith Before Fear’: Landlord Calls On Americans To Pray For President Trump

Landlord Mario Salerno called on Americans to pray for President Donald Trump during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer ceremony.

Salerno was invited to speak at Thursday’s event after Trump learned that he had waived rent for some 200 tenants due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH:

“I got to see you on television, actually,” Trump began. “I said, ‘What kind of a landlord is that? That’s a great landlord, right?’ That’s very nice, I got to see that.”

Trump invited Salerno to say a few words then, and he said that the first thing he did every morning was pray for the end of the pandemic. (RELATED: Melania Says Nurses Are An ‘Inspiration To Us All’ As She Honors Them On National Nurses Day)

“I asked the good Lord, please, conquer this vicious virus,” Salerno said. “I pray for our dear president. I tell God, please, give him the strength and power because he is not only our leader of the great United States. The whole world is following this gentleman. And I can’t say anything else, but let’s please pray for this wonderful man. Faith before fear. Mr. President, I am honored to be here, and I pray for you every day. God bless America, and God bless you, Mr. President.”

“That is so great. Thank you, Mario. That’s really nice. I appreciate it,” President Trump responded as Salerno stepped away from the podium. “By the way, I love your tie, but I love your words even more.”