Mark Consuelos Thought Kelly Ripa Was Cheating On Him Early In Marriage

Actor Mark Consuelos opened up about his jealous streak at the beginning of his marriage with Kelly Ripa.
The couple recalled a moment when Consuelos was convinced Ripa was cheating on him and tried to catch her in the new book “What Makes A Marriage Last,” according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.
“After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling,” Consuelos said. “So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”
Ripa told Consuelos she was cleaning toilets. (RELATED: REPORT: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus)
“Apparently he thought that sounded very fishy. He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!’ Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe. … So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!”
Ripa and Consuelos seem to have a pretty airtight marriage, so it’s safe to say they probably learned how to trust each other. I love when they tell stories about their relationship and their family. They both starred on a soap opera, so it only makes sense that everything about their life is pretty dramatic. Seems like a fun way to live though. Nothing would ever be boring.