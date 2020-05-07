Mark Consuelos Thought Kelly Ripa Was Cheating On Him Early In Marriage

Actor Mark Consuelos opened up about his jealous streak at the beginning of his marriage with Kelly Ripa.

The couple recalled a moment when Consuelos was convinced Ripa was cheating on him and tried to catch her in the new book “What Makes A Marriage Last,” according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling,” Consuelos said. “So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”

Ripa told Consuelos she was cleaning toilets. (RELATED: REPORT: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus)