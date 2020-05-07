Megan Rapinoe Says The Summer Olympics In 2021 ‘Are In Doubt’

United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe thinks the Olympics in Japan might not happen in 2021.

The Olympics were supposed to happen this summer in Tokyo, but they were pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Rapinoe, who is the face of the women’s national team, thinks that might not even happen. She told CNN’s David Axelrod, “Frankly, I think the Olympics are in doubt next year. The more I think about it logistically, just bringing everybody together like that with the absence of drug therapies or anything like that just seems difficult.”

Folks, if the Olympics still can’t happen in 2021, then we’re in way bigger trouble than we realize at the moment.

I think a lot of people were upset when the Olympics were pushed back to 2021, but we accepted it. We accepted the fact it just wasn’t safe.

However, we really only accepted that because we believed the games will happen next summer. If that doesn’t happen, then we’re in big trouble.

If Rapinoe turns out to be correct, then people are going to be furious. The Olympics are an institution! You just can’t cancel them!

The Olympics are a way for America to remind the whole world that we’re better than them. It’s a way for the USA to dominate on a global stage.

We dominate every time in basketball and soccer! We can’t cancel that!

We’ll see what happens, but let’s all hope the games happen in 2021. We need something to get up and cheer about!