Megyn Kelly To Air Exclusive Interview With Biden Accuser Tara Reade

Journalist Megyn Kelly announced Thursday that she will sit down with Biden accuser Tara Reade for an exclusive on-camera interview.

Reade has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s while she worked as a Senate staffer. Reade’s interview with Kelly will be her first on-camera one since Biden publicly denied the accusations May 1.

“Her [Reade] story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming …” Kelly tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming … pic.twitter.com/8bvTntUIm8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

“She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account. She also has a message directly for the former president,” Kelly said about the interview according to The Hill.

“This never happened,” Biden wrote in a statement. He also denied the allegation during an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Reade’s story has caused uproar over what many say is a double standard from Democrats regarding the #MeToo movement. It took many in the media weeks after Reade publicly came out with her story to cover the allegations.

Biden wasn’t asked a single question regarding Reade for five weeks, The Free Beacon previously reported.

Kelly has not yet announced when the interview will drop. She began a YouTube channel in 2019 and has since obtained numerous exclusive interviews, many surrounding controversies at major news organizations.