Megyn Kelly To Air Exclusive Interview With Biden Accuser Tara Reade

Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Journalist Megyn Kelly announced Thursday that she will sit down with Biden accuser Tara Reade for an exclusive on-camera interview.

Reade has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s while she worked as a Senate staffer. Reade’s interview with Kelly will be her first on-camera one since Biden publicly denied the accusations May 1.

“Her [Reade] story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming …” Kelly tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Goes After The Media For Active Bias)

“She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account. She also has a message directly for the former president,” Kelly said about the interview according to The Hill.

“This never happened,” Biden wrote in a statement. He also denied the allegation during an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Reade’s story has caused uproar over what many say is a double standard from Democrats regarding the #MeToo movement. It took many in the media weeks after Reade publicly came out with her story to cover the allegations.

Biden wasn’t asked a single question regarding Reade for five weeks, The Free Beacon previously reported.

Kelly has not yet announced when the interview will drop. She began a YouTube channel in 2019 and has since obtained numerous exclusive interviews, many surrounding controversies at major news organizations.