May 7, 2020 Would Have Been Lt. Michael P. Murphy’s 44th Birthday

Thursday marks what would have been Lt. Michael P. Murphy’s 44th birthday.

Lt. Murphy was killed June 28, 2005, in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings when his Navy SEAL team was ambushed by enemy Taliban forces.

Murphy, born May 7, 1976, gave up his own life while climbing to high ground and successfully calling for help. He was 28 years old at the time of his tragic death. His actions earned him the Medal of Honor. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The Navy wrote the following about his actions on that tragic and horrible day, which earned him the Medal of Honor:

Despite the intensity of the firefight and suffering grave gunshot wounds himself, Murphy is credited with risking his own life to save the lives of his teammates. Murphy, intent on making contact with headquarters, but realizing this would be impossible in the extreme terrain where they were fighting, unhesitatingly and with complete disregard for his own life moved into the open, where he could gain a better position to transmit a call to get help for his men. Moving away from the protective mountain rocks, he knowingly exposed himself to increased enemy gunfire. This deliberate and heroic act deprived him of cover and made him a target for the enemy. While continuing to be fired upon, Murphy made contact with the SOF Quick Reaction Force at Bagram Air Base and requested assistance. He calmly provided his unit’s location and the size of the enemy force while requesting immediate support for his team. At one point he was shot in the back causing him to drop the transmitter. Murphy picked it back up, completed the call and continued firing at the enemy who was closing in. Severely wounded, Lt. Murphy returned to his cover position with his men and continued the battle.

Murphy’s actions, and the actions of Danny Dietz, Matt “Axe” Axelson and Marcus Luttrell, were the basis for the movie “Lone Survivor” and a book of the same name.

I’d like to sit here and tell you all that I think I could give up my life calling for help, but I know I probably wouldn’t. Most people wouldn’t.

That’s what separates men and women like Mike Murphy from everybody else. When his team came under attack, he gave up his own life so that help could arrive.

Unfortunately, one of the helicopters racing to help was shot down killing everybody on it. Before it was all said and done, the only surviving original team member was Marcus Luttrell, and 19 men in total were dead.

People like Murphy, Luttrell and everybody else on that mission make me damn proud to be an American.

Against overwhelming odds, the four guys on the initial mission fought like hell to stay alive. They fought until their last breaths.

That’s the kind of attitude and mentality that should make us all proud to share their country.

On this day, we honor Mike Murphy on what should have been a day of joy and celebration as he turned 44. Instead, it’s a painful reminder of the war in Afghanistan and the men we’ve asked to pay the ultimate price.

To Mike Murphy, I’ll forever be grateful to have guys like that on our side. I’ll take ours against anybody.