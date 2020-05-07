NFL Wants Teams Ready To Open Facilities By May 15

NFL teams have been ordered by the league to prepare to open their facilities.

According to ESPN, Roger Goodell sent a memo around the league informing teams they need to have reopening protocols ready to go by May 15 during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on May 6, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT

While it had previously believed that teams wouldn’t be allowed to open until all 32 could, it now sounds like we could be in for staggered reopenings.

According to the memo, teams will need consent from local and state governments, and non-player employees will be capped at 50% in the building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on May 6, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

This is great news for the NFL. Hell, this isn’t just great news. It’s amazing news. It’s the latest sign the league plans on being up and running by week one.

The fact the NFL wants teams ready to roll with their facilities in about a week is a great sign for the future of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on May 6, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Now, things will get dicey if some local governments ban teams from coming back and others don’t. That could become a huge issue.

Understandably, teams will get upset if they can’t practice, but other squads around the league can. That won’t go over well at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but things are certainly looking up for the NFL!