‘Whoever Invented This, The Sound Is Not Working’ — Pelosi Press Conference Interrupted By Technical Difficulties

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s weekly press conference suffered some technical difficulties Thursday, as a reporter who video-called in couldn’t be heard.
“Jennifer Haberkorn of Los Angeles Times. Hi, Jennifer. Oh, there you are. Oh, here we are,” Pelosi said as she tried to take a question from a reporter.
“Okay,” Pelosi said as the reporter came on screen and started talking when nobody could hear her.
“So, whoever invented this the sound is not working,” Pelosi said.
“I’ve learned to be very good at reading lips, you know on the floor of the House, but I don’t know if everybody else can, so we’ll wait for the sound,” she added.
Despite lockdowns across the country, Pelosi has kept up with frequent press appearances and her weekly press conferences.
