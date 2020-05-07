One Of Trump’s Personal Valets Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The White House confirmed Thursday that a member of President Donald Trump’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus, with CNN reporting the individual is a U.S. Navy member serving as one of Trump’s personal valets.
White House staff informed Trump of the positive test Wednesday and administered tests to both the president and Vice President Mike Pence, each of which came back negative. The valet, who remains unnamed, reportedly began exhibiting symptoms Wednesday morning. The White House has not confirmed the infected individual is a valet. (RELATED: Democratic Witness In House Coronavirus Hearing Pleaded Guilty In 2019 Sex Abuse Case)
“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”
Trump, Pence and senior White House staff are already tested for coronavirus on a weekly basis. The vice president’s office had a scare in mid-March when a staffer tested positive. Both Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, were tested and results came back negative, however. (RELATED: White House Bars Coronavirus Task Force Members From Testifying To Congress In May)
Trump received his first test after interacting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and a member of his senior staff, both of whom had coronavirus at the time. Trump tested negative then. (RELATED: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)
The White House has not confirmed any additional precautions it may be taking following the latest staff member’s test.