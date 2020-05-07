REVIEW: Sparks Fly On The ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Finale ‘No Choice In Duty’

Season three of “SEAL Team” came to an end Wednesday night on CBS with the strong finale episode “No Choice in Duty.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Folks, we knew coming into “No Choice in Duty” that we were in for a wild ride. What we didn’t expect was for Jason to go all in with Mandy. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘In The Blind’)

Mandy and Jason! They’re the most powerful couple in all of the military/intelligence world. In the closing moments of the season, Jason arrives at her trailer after a talk with Ray.

Did they talk? Not really. They passionately embraced and finally cut through all that sexual tension. That was a hell of a surprise!

Yes, Clay appears to be off Bravo after one final mission and Ray is ready to also get out. The way the finale was set up, you have to wonder if they knew they were getting a fourth season or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on May 6, 2020 at 5:53pm PDT

If it had been the final episode of “SEAL Team,” it would have been a pretty damn good conclusion. Ray would have retired, Clay would have moved off the team into a more political life and Jason moved onto a woman who has always been there for him.

Of course, we’re getting a fourth season. So, I’m guessing all of that will change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on May 6, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

Overall, it was a hell of a fun season and I can’t wait to see what we get in season four. “SEAL Team” is the best military show on TV and it does a great job covering the stuff off of the battlefield.

It did such a nice job with the Jason/Mandy curveball that it even melted my stone cold heart. On that note, props to everybody at CBS who made this season so much damn fun.

And on that shocker… cheers to Season 4! What did everyone think of tonight’s #SEALTeam? pic.twitter.com/bpHZW4LcKG — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) May 7, 2020

I can’t wait to see what comes next!