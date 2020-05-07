Robert De Niro’s Company Tribeca Enterprises Launches Drive-In Movie Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Robert De Niro’s company Tribeca Enterprises is launching a drive-in movie series.

The drive-in series, started by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, will kick off this summer and show indie films as well as classic films, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts,” Rosenthal said in a statement.

The plan is to bring action to local businesses surrounding each screening, Page Six reported. A schedule will eventually be released.

The Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans can still watch the infamous Tribeca Talks during the “At Home” version.

Drive-in movie sales have shot through the roof in Germany and South Korea, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“It doesn’t matter what we show, people just want to get out and watch a movie,” manager of Autokino Essen Frank Peciak told THR. “We’re sold out weeks in advance.” (RELATED: More Than 50% Of Americans Would Go To A Movie Theater If Social Distancing And Other Precautions Were Observed)

Autokino Essen has sold out every screening they’ve had since Germany began its lockdown back in March. The drive-in theater claimed they sold 500 tickets for the 1991 German hit “Manta Manta” in April.

An estimated 40,000 screens have gone dark in the United States after nearly every single movie theater closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Governor Cuomo considers opening drive-in movie theatershttps://t.co/kSI1qusook — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) April 13, 2020

However, drive-in theaters could make a comeback in America after New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo floated the idea that drive-in theaters could reopen in New York while non-essential businesses stay closed.

“Where is the public safety issue?” Cuomo said during a daily briefing. “It’s a drive-in theater. You’re in the car with the same people.”