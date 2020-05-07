Rosenstein Memo Reveals Steele Dossier, Logan Act Used To Grant FISA Warrants

A memo from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has dealt yet another blow to the Steele dossier.

White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom and video director Richie McGinniss sat down to discuss the implications of the news for former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn’s case. The Steele dossier began as a potentially massive indictment of President Donald Trump.

During his 2016 campaign, it was used as justification for allowing the FBI to get FISA warrants. Years of reporting have shown that the intelligence it contained was largely false or unprovable. (RELATED: Trump To Allow Distancing Guidelines To ‘Fade Out,’ But Most Will Be Included In New Reopening Instructions)

Democrats have argued the dossier did not play a major role the FBI’s decision to open up an investigation into Trump campaign and the Russian government. New reporting indicates the dossier was a major factor, however.

