Script For Season 2 Of ‘Outer Banks’ Is Already Being Worked On

Season two of “Outer Banks” is already in the works.

While Netflix hasn’t formally confirmed season two will happen, it seems like a guarantee after season one blew up into a massive hit after its April release. Now, creator Jonas Pate has made it clear work is already underway for season two of the mystery adventure series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Pate recently told Entertainment Weekly, “before [season one] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season two] scripts, so we’ve been working on that for a few months now.”

He also said, “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on May 5, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

This is great news. I had a feeling “Outer Banks” was going to blow up on Netflix, and I wasn’t wrong at all. I hit the nail on the head with that prediction.

With everybody stuck at home, we all needed something fun to watch. “Outer Banks” answered that call, and that’s why I gave it a solid 6.5/10.

There were some cheesy moments for sure in season one, but it was entertaining overall as we watched John B and the rest of the crew hunt for $400 million in missing gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

I somehow managed to even get several other people at the office hooked. You know a show has mass appeal when it has me watching and several other people who don’t share my general TV interests.

“Outer Banks” is a hit across all demographics, and that’s why season two is pretty much a lock at this point. It doesn’t even matter if Netflix hasn’t formally announced it yet.

It’s going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them! Hopefully, “Outer Banks” is as fun as season one.