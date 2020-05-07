Script For Season 2 Of ‘Outer Banks’ Is Already Being Worked On

Season two of “Outer Banks” is already in the works.
While Netflix hasn’t formally confirmed season two will happen, it seems like a guarantee after season one blew up into a massive hit after its April release. Now, creator Jonas Pate has made it clear work is already underway for season two of the mystery adventure series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Pate recently told Entertainment Weekly, “before [season one] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season two] scripts, so we’ve been working on that for a few months now.”
He also said, “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”
View this post on Instagram
This is great news. I had a feeling “Outer Banks” was going to blow up on Netflix, and I wasn’t wrong at all. I hit the nail on the head with that prediction.
With everybody stuck at home, we all needed something fun to watch. “Outer Banks” answered that call, and that’s why I gave it a solid 6.5/10.
There were some cheesy moments for sure in season one, but it was entertaining overall as we watched John B and the rest of the crew hunt for $400 million in missing gold.
View this post on Instagram
I somehow managed to even get several other people at the office hooked. You know a show has mass appeal when it has me watching and several other people who don’t share my general TV interests.
“Outer Banks” is a hit across all demographics, and that’s why season two is pretty much a lock at this point. It doesn’t even matter if Netflix hasn’t formally announced it yet.
It’s going to happen.
View this post on Instagram
Keep checking back for more updates when we have them! Hopefully, “Outer Banks” is as fun as season one.