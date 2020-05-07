Editorial

Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider Says The Seahawks Would ‘Discuss’ Bringing Marshawn Lynch Back

It sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are open to the idea of Marshawn Lynch returning for some more football.

Lynch returned to the team late last season to help with a playoff push, and said earlier in the week his agent is talking about a potential return for the 2020 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bob Condotta, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during a Wednesday interview on 105.7 The Fan that the team would “discuss it” and that they wouldn’t “say no to anything” before doing so.

As I already said, I’d love to see Lynch back with the Seahawks. The NFL is simply a more fun league with him in it.

He’s highly-entertaining, a good dude and he’s also a hell of a football player. Is his prime behind him? Without a doubt, but he still has some juice left in the tank.

 

If Lynch can help open things up for Wilson, then the team has to bring him back. They don’t really have a choice.

Wilson needs all the help he can get right now.

 

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a solid chance we see Lynch with the Seahawks in 2020!