Steve Mnuchin Responds To Axl Rose On Twitter After Rock Star Calls Him An ‘Asshole’

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose didn’t hold back his thoughts about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, calling him an “asshole” on Twitter.

It started Wednesday night when the 58-year-old rock star tweeted to his millions of followers, “It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.” The post was noted by CNN. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

There was no other information as to what motivated the “Live And Let Die” hitmaker to make such comments on his social media account. But a short time later, Mnuchin himself responded. (RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Invites Mexico City Fans to Smash Trump Piñata Onstage [VIDEO])

In a since-deleted tweet, the secretary replied, “What have you done for the country lately?” The tweet also reportedly included an emoji of the flag of Liberia.

Mnuchin followed up his post with a second nearly identical tweet, only this one included an emoji of the American flag.

What have you done for the country lately? — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Rose replied, noting the flag mixup:

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020

The last part of his tweet was apparently a reference to comments Mnuchin made during a Fox Business Network interview on Monday.

During that interview, the treasury secretary talked about international travel and said it was “too hard to tell at this point” if he thought it would resume this year due to the pandemic, but suggested it’s “a great time for people to explore America,” per SF Gate.

“This is a great time for people to explore America,” Mnuchin said. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”