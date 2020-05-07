Tara Reade Says She’s Open To Cross-Examination: ‘I Will Take’ A Polygraph ‘If Joe Biden Takes One’

Tara Reade said she’s open to cross-examination and would take a polygraph test if former Vice President Joe Biden agreed to take one as well.

Reade spoke to journalist Megyn Kelly in an exclusive interview Thursday. Kelly tweeted out parts of the interview and asked Reade, who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s, about what measures she would be willing to take to help prove her allegation.

Biden’s accuser said that she “absolutely” would go under oath and subject herself to cross examination. Kelly then asked if Reade would want to take a polygraph.

“I’m not a criminal,” Reade responded. “Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs?”

“So, I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I’m not a criminal.”

WATCH:

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

This comment came after Kelly noted that Christine Blasey Ford, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, agreed to be cross-examined regarding her allegations. Kelly said that this has been cited for some of those who believed Ford and don’t believe Reade.

Ford testified under oath regarding her allegations, subjected herself to cross examination and participated in a polygraph test administered by someone on her team, according to Kelly.

Kelly also asked if Reade thinks that “we should believe all women.” Reade said she believed Ford and others who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Reade added that “there needs to be a conversation rather than a hashtag.”

“Are you in favor of the conversation, I mean, does Joe Biden get due process? Does he get the chance to vet these claims and defend himself, is that okay?” Kelly asked.

“I think he’s been doing that,” Reade responded. “Right? He’s had a chance for more platforms than I have.” (RELATED: It Took 37 Days For Media To Ask Joe Biden About Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusation)

Biden emphatically denied Reade’s accusation in a written statement and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”