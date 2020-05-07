Tennessee Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt Says Coronavirus Has Accelerated The Recruiting Process

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has found a silver lining during the coronavirus crisis.

The virus has completely shut down the world of sports, and there’s no end in sight. Football practices have been canceled and team activities have been banned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Pruitt is trying to find the positives. He told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday talk that spring practice being canceled has accelerated the recruiting process because they can just do it all virtually.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt tells us the shutdown of spring practice has accelerated the recruiting process by being able to virtually meet with more players and evaluate more tape. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 6, 2020

This is the kind of positive energy we need. Sure, coronavirus has brought our world to a grinding halt and the season might not even happen.

Don’t tell that to the man running the Volunteers. He’s out here trying to recruit the best he can! He has people to sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Apr 29, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

If you’re going to be locked inside your house all day because of the pandemic, you might as well pick up the phone and call recruits.

It also saves a ton of time. Instead of flying all over the place, you just hop on Zoom. All things considered, it’s not the worst situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Apr 18, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

Props to Pruitt for keeping a positive attitude during the crisis!