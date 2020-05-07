University Of South Carolina Plans On Opening In August

The University of South Carolina plans on being open for students by the start of the fall semester.

According to a release from the university, the Gamecocks “will resume in-person instruction in mid-August.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The University of South Carolina is the latest major university to commit to opening up in the fall as we battle coronavirus.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Add it to the list, folks! Mark it down. You can now add South Carolina to the list of major universities that intend on being up and running in the fall.

With every passing day, I gain more and more confidence football will happen in the fall. At this point, it’d be shocking if it didn’t.

When schools like Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina and other major power players commit to opening, then the ball is rolling with plenty of momentum.

I don’t even like the SEC, but I’m glad to see them standing up in this fight. We’re going to win this war and have football in the fall.

You best believe that.

Finally, I know several people from the great state of South Carolina. They’re passionate people and they love their Gamecocks. Hopefully, the season happens and Ryan Hilinski balls out.

I can’t wait to find out which school comes next!