Ariana Grande Claims She Didn’t Approve ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s Appearance In New Music Video

Musician Ariana Grande claims she never approved the appearance of “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin in her new music video with Justin Bieber.

Grande seemingly showed her disapproval on Twitter for the appearance of Baskin and her husband in the new music video that dropped Friday.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

“Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere,” Bieber captioned a video of Baskin and her husband dancing in a preview for the video.

“for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video,” Grande responded. “but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique. anyway, 7.5 hours !”

Grande and Bieber’s music video featured video clips from celebrities along with fans practicing social distancing. (RELATED: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release New Song, All Proceeds Will Go Towards Benefitting First Responders)

This is hilarious. I mean, the appearance of Baskin and her husband are pure gold, but I can’t figure out why Grande wouldn’t like it. If they were going to include celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, why is it so bad to include Baskin and her husband?

I’d really like to know where we’ll see the next Baskin appearance. I also loved the music video itself, and how it managed to bring a lot of people together without actually bringing anyone together.