CFL Commissioner Says The 2020 Season Will Most Likely Be Canceled

The CFL season might not happen in 2020.

With football in America and Canada on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it sounds like our friends north of the border won’t have the CFL to enjoy this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dan Barnes, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said, “Our best-case scenario for this year is a drastically truncated season. And our most likely scenario is no season at all.”

Well, this isn’t great news for the CFL at all, and fans of the league should probably start getting nervous.

The CFL starts preseason action in May. Obviously, that’s not going to happen as the virus continues to ravage society.

If we’re not able to play sports until September or August, then the CFL is in major trouble. They’d have to shave down the schedule.

I’m not even sure that’s possible. As Ambrosie said, canceling the season might be the most realistic option on the table.

I’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for the CFL in my heart. It’s the perfect way to watch some football before college ball and the NFL start.

It’s a damn shame, but welcome to life in 2020. Everything we enjoy is getting screwed up and ruined. You can just add the CFL to the list.