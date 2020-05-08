Chris Wallace: Tara Reade Story Likely ‘Disappears’ By November Unless There’s A ‘Smoking Gun’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said media focus around Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden will likely disappear unless a new accuser or a “smoking gun” emerges.

During a Friday afternoon discussion on “Bill Hemmer Reports” about Reade’s recent interview with journalist Megyn Kelley, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer speculated that the Biden accuser’s story could be a media focus all the way through election day.

“What appears to be obvious now is that Tara Reade’s gonna be around for the next six months and that means that she will be around during this campaign,” said Hemmer. “How does that play out?”

Wallace, however, wasn’t so certain.

WATCH:

“I’m not sure she’s going to be around for six months,” Wallace replied. “She’s told her story. People will make of it what they will.”

Citing the lack of any “hard fact” about actual sexual assault and acknowledging the “contemporaneous statements” that support something happening, Wallace said her ex-husband’s 1996 statement about “sexual harassment” could “undercut her more serious charge.”

“My own feeling about this is that unless there is some new smoking gun that comes out or another woman, and there’s no reason to suspect that, but unless something new comes to feed the fire I think the Tara Reade story disappears like the Christine Blasey Ford story disappeared and like the women who made allegations against President Trump, that their stories disappeared over time,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Enabling A Sexual Predator’: Tara Reade Rips Hillary Clinton For Endorsing Biden)

Hemmer ended the segment by noting that Reade “seems willing to talk,” a fact that could keep the story in the news cycle.