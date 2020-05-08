CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 57 UPDATE: It’s Officially Bonfire Season

We’re on day 57 of coronavirus isolation, and we finally have some light at the end of the tunnel.

As always, I feel obligated to say that I don’t have coronavirus (as far as I know), but I’m doing my part to help win this war and save football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Props to me for being the hero America needed during this time.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Now, we’re on day 57, and we finally have the opportunity to enjoy some fresh air outside. Luckily for me, I have a nice big backyard.

You know what that means? It means it’s bonfire season. It’s the perfect way to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

I just fire up the bonfire pit, throw some cold beers into my Orca cooler (which is incredible), grab my Wisconsin chairs and enjoy the night.

Look, in any war you fight, you have to find ways to keep morale high. You have to find ways to stay happy and upbeat.

How do you do that? By spending your summer months around a fire with a few cold beers.

Sure, it might not be perfect. We can’t exactly be throwing bangers right now, but it’s better than nothing.

When I hear that cooler open and the cold air hit my hand, I know everything is going to be okay.

So, enjoy some time outside on day 57 of this garbage, crack a beer and have yourself a day. Together, we’re all going to get through this.