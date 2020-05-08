Elon Musk And Grimes Still Haven’t Agreed On How To Pronounce Baby Name X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and Grimes have still not figured out how exactly X Æ A-12 is pronounced.

The brand new parents, as of Monday, seemingly have disagreed on the way to pronounce the name of their son. Musk told Joe Rogan in an interview published Thursday that the Æ should be pronounced “Ash,” but Grimes has informed the world that Æ is the Elven spelling of AI or “artificial intelligence.”

“First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name,” Musk told Rogan. “Yeah, she’s great at names.”

“I mean it’s just X, the letter X,” Musk explained. “And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.”

The baby name could not be anymore Elon Musk and Grimes, so I kind of like it. However, I would really love to know how to pronounce it. That would be ideal considering this baby boy has been in the real world for four days now.

Grimes explained the meaning of the name Tuesday on Twitter. (RELATED: Elon Musk, Grimes Share Meaning Behind X Æ A-12, But We Still Don’t Know Exactly How It’s Pronounced)

According to Grimes, the X stands for “the unknown variable,” while Æ is the “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence).”

A-12 is the “precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” She also added that A stands for “Archangel,” her favorite song.