ESPN Releases Inspiring ‘Dear Sports’ Video During The Coronavirus Pandemic

ESPN recently released an awesome video about the importance of sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The network released "Dear Sports" for fans, and it features several prominent ESPN personalities and athletes talking about the need for sports in this country.

Give it a watch below, and I’d suggest having a few tissues ready in case you need to wipe away any tears.

#DearSports, You make our world go round. Please come back soon. pic.twitter.com/TPDYIHMTzG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2020

Damn, that just hit differently. That was a punch right to the heart. It was inspiring for sure, but it also was a bit rough.

Watching Dicky V and Scott Van Pelt talk about sports just feels differently during this pandemic. It goes to show how badly we need our sports back.

I honestly can’t wait for the day sports return in America. I can’t wait at all. It’s a day we’re all waiting for, and it’s a day that will be a celebration.

We have UFC 249 this Saturday, and I’m without a doubt amped for that to happen. However, I’m talking about all sports being back.

Watching a football game get underway might honestly make me cry at this point. That’s how badly I miss it.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Stay frosty, folks. We’re going to get through this. I can promise you that much. We’re Americans, and we’ve never been in a fight we couldn’t win.