Gov. Cuomo Says Robert De Niro Can Definitely Play Him: ‘He Can Do Anything’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Robert De Niro could definitely play him if there is a movie made about the coronavirus pandemic, while praising the actor as being able to “do anything.”

"I am a big De Niro fan," Cuomo shared during his appearance via video on the home edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday.

"He is just phenomenal," he added. The breadth of his ability. Just look at all the roles he's played."

The NY governor continued while noting some of the 76-year-old actor’s greatest films, including the likes of “Deer Hunter,” “Cape Fear,” adding, “he can do comedy.”

“He can do anything, right,” Cuomo concluded, before suggesting what would happen if he channeled De Niro’s character, Travis Bickle, in “Taxi Driver” at his next press briefing.

“I’m going to do Taxi Driver next press conference when a reporter asks me a question,” the governor explained.

“‘You talkin’ to me? You, talkin’ to me?!'” he added with a laugh. “Oh boy, that’d be a treat. I’m a big De Niro fan. He’s a genius.”

It all comes following reports that De Niro said he wants to play Cuomo if the pandemic is made into a movie, because “he’s doing what a President should do.”