Hillary Clinton Plans To Appear At Joe Biden’s Zoom Virtual Fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, on May 19.

Biden plans to engage in a “virtual conversation” with Clinton and Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez via Zoom according to an invitation released by Politico earlier this week.

Tickets for the video fundraiser are going for $100,000, $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and, for a limited time, $2,800. (RELATED: Judge Jeanine: Hillary Clinton Is ‘A Standard Bearer, The Magnet, The Enabler Of Sexual Predators’)

All funds raised from the evening are earmarked for the Biden Victory Fund. Biden reached an agreement with the DNC last month that provided the former vice president with greater control over fundraising activities by the party organization, Fox Business reported

The two did not broach the subject of Tara Reade, the woman who is accusing Biden of sexual assault.