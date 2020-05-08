Hillary Clinton Plans To Appear At Joe Biden’s Zoom Virtual Fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, on May 19.
Biden plans to engage in a “virtual conversation” with Clinton and Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez via Zoom according to an invitation released by Politico earlier this week.
Tickets for the video fundraiser are going for $100,000, $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and, for a limited time, $2,800. (RELATED: Judge Jeanine: Hillary Clinton Is ‘A Standard Bearer, The Magnet, The Enabler Of Sexual Predators’)
The two did not broach the subject of Tara Reade, the woman who is accusing Biden of sexual assault.
“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the Cloak Room and I’ve watched Joe bring people together,” she said during her April conversation with Biden. “We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family.”
Despite being in the thick of sexual assault allegations, Biden continue to pick up some big name endorsements, including former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the Democratic Party prepares to do battle with President Donald Trump in November.