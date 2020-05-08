Who Were History’s Most Insane Leaders?

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk with author Scott Rank about his new book, “History’s 9 Most Insane Rulers.” As Democrats insist President Donald Trump is either an insane monster or a diabolical tyrant, we take a look at historical leaders who were genuinely either or both in order to shine a light on just how crazy those claims are. It’s a fun, engaging historical lesson about some of the most bizarre and corrupt people to attain power in human history.
Listen to the whole show:
Watch the Scott Rank interview:
