Who Were History’s Most Insane Leaders?

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk with author Scott Rank about his new book, “History’s 9 Most Insane Rulers.” As Democrats insist President Donald Trump is either an insane monster or a diabolical tyrant, we take a look at historical leaders who were genuinely either or both in order to shine a light on just how crazy those claims are. It’s a fun, engaging historical lesson about some of the most bizarre and corrupt people to attain power in human history.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Scott Rank interview:

(RELATED: ‘That’s Absurd’ — Nikki Haley Crushes 25th Amendment Rumors)

(RELATED: Jim Acosta: Trump Is ‘Crazy Like A Fox’)

(RELATED: Left-Wing Correspondent Thinks Biden’s Brain Will Plague Him Like Hillary’s Emails)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.