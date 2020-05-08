Jimmy Kimmel (Almost) Apologizes For Spreading Fake News About Mike Pence

ABC comedian Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically apologized after a deceptively edited video he shared accused Vice President Mike Pence of carrying empty boxes of medical supplies to a Virginia nursing home.

“It would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt,” Kimmel said. “The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX

A small sampling of media people and Democrats pushing Jimmy Kimmel’s deceptively edited video of Mike Pence delivering PPE. pic.twitter.com/GGUTL8JkyV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 8, 2020

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is part of a squad of late-night television hosts opposed to the Trump Administration, and has been harshly critical of the president’s response to the pandemic. Kimmel accused Trump earlier this year of prioritizing the stock market over American lives. (RELATED: Study: Coronavirus Shutdowns Could Lead To 75,000 ‘Deaths Of Despair’)

“Trump desperately wants to protect his beautiful stock market,” Kimmel said in March.

Kimmel is also an avid supporter of left-wing causes and politicians, and used what became known as the “Jimmy Kimmel test” to help derail a Republican health care proposal in 2017.