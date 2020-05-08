Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release New Song, All Proceeds Will Go Towards Benefiting First Responders

Musicians Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande finally dropped the anticipated single “Stuck with U.”

The single was released Friday along with a music video that featured Bieber, Grande, their significant others and their fans.

The video features clips from celebrities as well including Jaden Smith, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

All proceeds from the single will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation where it will help support grants and scholarships for children of workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Quarantining At Los Angeles Home With New Boyfriend)

“I can’t fully articulate ……… howwwww happy I am that we waited this long to do this (the duet thing),” Grande shared on Instagram before the song was released. “this moment really means so much more than it ever could have if it had happened any other way or if it had been any other song. being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborating on this has been so fulfilling and I really just love this song so much.”

I really love the song too and what it stands for. The lyrics talk about love, but also a cute and fun take on quarantine. I’ve been waiting forever for Bieber and Grande to drop something together and I’m so glad they finally did.

Maybe we’ll get to see more from them in the future.

There was also a little surprise showing of Grande’s new boyfriend Dalton Gomez. She’s been keeping things on the down low, but seems like everything is official now.