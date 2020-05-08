Lead Guitarist Of Queen Hospitalized After Tearing Glutes ‘To Shreds’ While Gardening

Brian May, lead guitarist of the legendary rock band Queen, was recently hospitalized after tearing his glutes during some “over-enthusiastic” gardening.

Queen’s guitarist posted a photo and video to his Instagram on Wednesday:



“No – the Virus didn’t get me yet … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.”

May said that he is still waiting to hear how bad it is, but that he is in constant pain and can’t even walk on his own. (RELATED: The Rolling Stones Release First Original Song In 8 Years, ‘Living In A Ghost Town’)

“Suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job — this is a couple of days ago — and I won’t be able to walk for a while or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless,” he wrote in his post.

Since then, May has been seen on the web posting videos of himself playing the guitar and discussing the U.K.’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis. While apparently coping well, he still says he is “tired and in pain.”

