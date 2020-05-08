Mark Cuban’s Wife Reportedly Doesn’t Want Him To Run For President, Barbara Corcoran Says

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran claimed Mark Cuban’s wife is holding him back from running for the U.S. presidential office.

Corcoran spoke about the odds Cuban would run for president to top real estate association NYRAC, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Barbara Corcoran: Mark Cuban’s wife won’t let him run for president https://t.co/3rFsdIHiMQ pic.twitter.com/9A3gaCfFou — Page Six (@PageSix) May 8, 2020

“I’ll tell you who I do believe, [Cuban’s] wife [Tiffany Stewart],” Corcoran said. “When I went to his 60th birthday about six months ago in Dallas, the person I most wanted to see was Mark’s wife and I said to her, ‘Are you going to let Mark run for president?’ and she said, ‘Absolutely not!’ And I believe her. And that’s what I think the real answer is.”

Cuban told HillTV earlier this week that he hasn’t completely dismissed the idea of running as an Independent.

“It was closed, but we have such crazy times and I’ve been getting so many requests that I at least want to keep the door open but it’s still highly unlikely,” Cuban said. “…There would have to be something more than the pandemic.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s More Show Than Go’: Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To Texas Reopening)

Cuban indicated that the coronavirus pandemic made him think about running again.

“The candidates that we chose during the primary, we didn’t choose them with the pandemic in mind, we didn’t choose candidates that put us in the best position to come out of the pandemic so there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Cuban said.

“Right now we have nobody in the federal government that we can trust, yet we’re looking to them or for somebody who we can effectively trust with our lives,” he added. “That’s what this pandemic is all about: Who can we trust with our lives? And there’s nobody there yet.”

“It’s not something I’m going to rush into, but it’s not something I’ve closed the door on,” he admitted.