Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Mike Glennon As Gardner Minshew’s Backup

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

According to Mike Garafolo, the team has reached an agreement deal with Glennon. Financial terms aren't known right now.

He will ride the bench behind American football icon Gardner Minshew.

The #Jaguars have added a veteran QB, agreeing to terms with Mike Glennon, league source says. He comes in behind Gardner Minshew to add some experience to the team’s QB room. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 8, 2020

There was some speculation the Jaguars might try to go get a veteran quarterback, and it seemed possible with Cam Newton on the market.

The fact they didn’t get Newton and signed Glennon is a clear indication that this is Minshew’s team. That’s good news for football fans.

The Jaguars have to ride with Minshew. They simply don’t have a choice. He took the league by storm last season, the fans love him and he injects life into the team.

Signing Newton would have been foolish with Minshew on the roster. As long as the former Washington State star can stand up, then he has to be the starting quarterback.

Glennon can have fun earning his pay check on the bench. Now, let’s ride with Minshew!