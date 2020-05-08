Nick Saban Gets Ranked As The Top College Football Coach, Paul Chryst Is 11th

Nick Saban has been named the best coach in all of college football.

247Sports released a list of the best coaches in the sport and the man running the Alabama Crimson Tide came out on top.

He was followed by Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

There’s no doubt that Swinney and Saban are the top two coaches in all of college football. There’s no doubt about that at all.

Personally, I’d put Saban at number one like 247Sports did. He has six titles, has made Alabama an absolute powerhouse and the man just knows how to win.

His accomplishments are incredibly impressive.

However, Swinney is certainly closing the gap and who knows what kind of conversation we’ll be having in 20 years.

Dabo has two rings, has made the Tigers an absolute juggernaut and embarrassed Alabama in the national title game two seasons ago.

He might be in second, but the gap is shrinking with every season that passes.

As for Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst, I like him coming in at 11. Nobody does more with less than Chryst does.

The Badgers take players who are overlooked and disregarded by the rest of America. What does he do with them? He just wins the Big 10 West and big bowl games on a regular basis.

Through five seasons in Madison, he’s won 52 games. That’s one hell of an accomplishment.

