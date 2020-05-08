Penn State Coach James Franklin Thinks Conferences Will Still Play Football Even If Some Teams Sit Out

Penn State football coach James Franklin thinks conferences might play without all their members this upcoming season.

One of the most debated topics in the sport is what will happen if some teams refuse to play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will every team be forced to sit the season out? The man running the Nittany Lions doesn’t think so. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Franklin told ESPN the following about how conferences could play without all their members suiting up for action:

I can’t imagine that right now we’re all going to open at the same time. If the SEC, for example, opens up a month earlier than the Big Ten, and the Big Ten is able to open up and 12 of the 14 schools, if two schools can’t open, I don’t see a conference — any conference — penalizing 80% or 75% of the schools because 25% of them can’t open…Say two or three of the schools in our conference that are ranked in the top 10 have the ability to open and a couple schools don’t, and you make the decision to hold the entire conference back, you’re hurting the conference as a whole in terms of your ability to compete.

I agree 100% with what Franklin is saying, and he’s also completely correct. Teams that are able to play should play.

It’s that simple. If a team is ready to roll by September, then the conference they’re in should give them the green light.

The idea we should hold all schools back based on the decisions of some is laughably stupid.

This is college football we’re talking about. This is the spine of America! We have to move forward and advance at all costs.

If some schools don’t want to play, then that’s on them. Let them sit the season out. That doesn’t mean the rest of us have to have our year destroyed.

I am in complete and total agreement with Franklin on this issue. Those of us who can play will play. The rest can sit at home and watch.