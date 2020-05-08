POLL: 85.3% Of People Will Go To A Sporting Event Without A Coronavirus Vaccine

A ton of people plan on going to a sporting event without a coronavirus vaccine.

Given the fact the crisis has halted our lives and brought sports to an end for the time being, many of us are wondering when we’ll get back to normal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I asked people on Twitter if they’ll go to a sporting event without a vaccine for the virus, and the results weren’t close at all.

Of the 2,339 voters, 85.3% of people voted that they’ll go without a vaccine.

Will you go to a sporting event before a coronavirus vaccine is developed? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 7, 2020

Do you know what this indicates to me? It indicates that people are eager to get back to living their lives and celebrating everything about America.

In life, you have to weigh the risks vs. the rewards. Even before the virus, we all face daily risks. Nothing is ever 100% safe.

After weeks and weeks of quarantine, people are ready to get back to enjoying the stuff we like doing, and that includes sports.

Will I go without a vaccine? Absolutely. I won’t even hesitate to go to a sporting event without a vaccine. If they let me go to a Badgers football game today, I’d be on the first flight I could find.

I’d rather die on my feet living life than stay indoors. At this point, I’m willing to risk it.

Let us know in the comments what you would do. One way or another, we need to get back living life and enjoying sports.

After all, Wisconsin has a national championship to win!