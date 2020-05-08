REPORT: College Football Can Happen Without Students Returning To Campus

College football teams might be able to play without students returning to campus.

Initially, the belief was that teams wouldn’t be able to compete during the coronavirus pandemic until the campuses opened up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the power players involved with the sport are apparently shifting on that situation. Brett McMurphy published a great piece at Stadium.com, and it sounds like we’ll get games if campuses are closed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told him, “Going to class in an online sense is satisfactory. There’s room for that to happen. School has to be in session, student-athletes have to be going to class.”

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told him, “What if, with virtual (online) classes, you could protect football players, staff and others, why couldn’t they play? That’s something that needs to be discussed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

An unnamed Power 5 athletic director was reportedly “adamant” the games could happen without students on campus.

Overall, it’s clear that games without the student body being around is becoming an increasingly likely outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

This is the easiest decision in the history of easy decisions. If athletes can take classes online and the games can still happen, then that’s what has to happen.

How is this even up for debate? This sounds like the perfect situation in terms of safety. The players get to play and the campus is safe.

How is this even a discussion right now? If this is the only plan on the table, then take it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

Before some of you start preaching about how these players are students first and all that nonsense, just save it. I don’t want to hear it.

This is major football we’re talking about. Tough decisions have to be made, and I’m okay with them taking online classes and still playing.

Welcome to life in 2020.

Let’s get these games going and let’s save the soul of this nation!