Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Quarantine Life In Fundraising Clip To Help Frontline Workers

Ryan Reynolds proved once again to be one of our favorites when he hilariously reacted to quarantine life in a fundraising clip to help frontline workers get personal protective equipment (PPE).

The 43-year-old actor posted the video Friday when he tweeted, “Some people have said these Conquer Covid-19 shirts are ‘too boring.’ Well, guess what, Blake [Lively]? Not anymore…..” He also included a link to wear the shirts can be purchased with the funds going to buy masks, gloves and other essential items for those on the frontline during the pandemic. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Hey guys our Conquer COVID t-shirts are flying off the shelves and since time is short and since these t-shirts are so fucking boring, it got us excited to expand our line of boring t-shirts to capitalize on the momentum,” the “Deadpool” star shared, while announcing that the world’s most boring t-shirt just got a lot more exciting. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

WATCH:

Some people have said these Conquer Covid-19 shirts are “too boring”. Well, guess what, Blake? Not anymore… Go to: https://t.co/RGPqXGZopF #boringtshirtchallenge pic.twitter.com/IfkEbgbyi9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 8, 2020

He then started showing a line up of the new shirts, only none of the designs had changed and were exactly the same. However, he labeled them “exciting,” “formal” and “weekend,” before he started getting really funny.

“What day is it?” he added of the next design. “I can’t feel my life. I can’t feel your life. Staying in at night. And my personal favorite, staying in at night.”

Reynolds concluded, while sharing “yup, there you have it. The world’s most boring t-shirt, no more. Order today, cause seriously we need PPE.”

It all comes following reports, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were one of the first celebrities to announce they were donating $1 million to help with relief efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.