EXCLUSIVE: Doctor And Women For Trump Leader Explains How Fall Election Can Be Held Safely

The Trump administration says Americans can expect the coronavirus to slow down in the summer months, but how much of our lifestyles will Americans be able to recover?

Dr. Shyla Valentine, a cardiovascular specialist and advisory board member of Women for Trump, sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss this summer and the likelihood of a second wave of COVID-19 this fall. Dr. Valentine says Americans need to keep taking social distancing guidelines seriously, and warned that the second wave could possibly be more severe than the first.

Nevertheless, she says President Donald Trump’s plan for a phased reopening is a good one, that Americans should trust the members of the White House Coronavirus task force, and that the election should absolutely be held in the fall. (RELATED: Can Sunlight Really Kill Coronavirus? Separating The Truth From The Fake News)

