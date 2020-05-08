Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Talks Signing Tom Brady, Says The Team Was Surprised To Get Him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was surprised the team was able to sign Tom Brady.

The Bucs sent shockwaves through the NFL when they lured the six-time Super Bowl champion away from the Patriots. Did the Bucs think they were going to get Brady going into the offseason? Arians was certainly surprised.

The Bucs coach told Pat McAfee, “We knew we could win with Jameis, it was just is there a better option behind door number 2? Did we think door number 2 was going to be Tom Brady? No. As the thing grinded out and he didn’t go back, maybe there is a shot. The legal period came, we got on the phone and hit it off.”

The Buccaneers signing Tom Brady and getting Rob Gronkowski out of retirement has become the biggest story in the NFL.

All eyes in the world of football are on Brady, Gronk and the Bucs. They’ve taken the league by storm and a single snap hasn’t been taken yet!

If Brady and the Bucs start winning a bunch of games, then they’re going to really light the NFL on fire. Whether you love him or not, it’s going to be so much fun to see.

Embrace the chaos, folks! Ride the wave of carnage!

How will Brady and Gronk do with the Bucs? Only time will tell, but I’m excited to find out!