‘R-Rated’: Reade Describes Alleged Biden Assault To Megyn Kelly ‘In The Most Graphic Terms Yet’

Tara Reade described former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged sexual assault against her in graphic detail during an “R-rated” interview with journalist Megyn Kelly Friday.

Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her while she worked as a Senate staffer in the early 1990s. She sat down with Kelly for her first on-camera interview since Biden publicly denied the allegations on May 1.

Kelly told the Daily Caller that Reade described the alleged assault “in the most graphic terms yet.”

Reade began her story by telling Kelly how she was given a gym bag to give to Biden. She says she was told to “hurry” and could remember small things like her legs hurting as she tried to rush.

“He [Biden] greeted me, he remembered my name … I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said as she began to describe the alleged assault. “I remember. I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking – the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He [Biden] had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she broke down. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

WATCH:

Reade continued on with her story, saying that Biden went inside her skirt while speaking to her. Kelly later clarified exactly how Biden allegedly went inside her skirt and Reade added that she was wearing “lingerie,” which didn’t stop him. There “wasn’t much to them,” Kelly summed up.

Biden whispered and asked if she wanted to go elsewhere, Reade said. She added that he “said something vulgar,” and Kelly pressed, asking what exactly Biden said.

“‘I wanna fuck you,'” Reade says Biden told her. “And he said it low and I was pushing away.” (RELATED: It Took 37 Days For Media To Ask Joe Biden About Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Accusation)

“I remember my knee hurting because our knees, he had opened his leg with his knee and our kneecaps clashed so I felt like this sharp pain,” she continued. “His fingers were inside my private area, my vagina, and it wasn’t … there was no small talk.”

Reade’s vivid description of the alleged assault continued. She said she continued to pull away and eventually Biden did the same. Reade described a “hostility” to Biden while he committed the alleged assault.

“I was just … my mind was racing, and, in that moment, I knew this was really bad,” Reade said. “I knew it was more than just the assault. He was that angry.”

The alleged sexual assault ended with a comment from Biden that Reade says has stayed with her for her entire life. Biden pointed his finger at her and said “you’re nothing to me. You’re nothing,” according to Reade.

“I think that’s the hardest thing,” Reade explained. “Those words stayed with me my whole life. and as I’ve been trying to tell my story, I’ve kind of been torn apart trying to tell it, those words come back.”

“It was cruel.”

Reade added that she has bad dreams about the incident and sometimes wakes up yelling “stop.” She said sometimes she wonders if it was her fault, and it “shattered” her life.

According to Reade, Biden didn’t look at her again and the whole incident happened in under three minutes. She remembered trying to get her legs working again to go home, where she “curled up in the fetal position.” Reade says she told her mom about the alleged sexual assault.

“He picked up the gym bag, he turned around and he walked away,” Reade said of Biden. “And he never looked back.”