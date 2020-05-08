ABC Airing Taylor Swift’s ‘City Of Lover’ Concert Special After Lover Fest Tours Cancelled

ABC will air Taylor Swift’s “City Of Lover” special after her Lover Fest tours were canceled due to coronavirus.

Swift announced Friday on her Twitter account that the concert special was coming May 17 to ABC.

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you ????May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

“Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert!” Swift wrote in the tweet. “We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you.”

“We can’t wait to take viewers on a musical journey from the City of Love,” Vice President of Talent and Booking at ABC Entertainment Eric Avram said, Billboard reported. “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Cancels All Her Shows In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak)

Swift’s “Lover Fest” was set to take place in festival venues on the East and West coast, but have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Swift’s specials are always to die for and I have high expectations for this one as well. Her Paris concert was reportedly amazing and I can’t wait to watch it even from a distance. It’ll almost be like we’re all there.

The Netflix special of her “Reputation” tour was phenomenal, so let’s hope it’s as good as that.