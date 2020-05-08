Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases New Song From Home Confinement

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has released a brand new song from his house arrest.

The Brooklyn rapper released his new single “GOOBA” on Friday, according to a report published by Rolling Stone. Fans were tipped off to the upcoming release by billboard advertisements in Times Square. Tekashi released his song later in the afternoon, along with a music video.

Tekashi was released from prison a month ago over concerns that he was high risk to catch coronavirus. He will serve out the rest of his two year prison term from home confinement.

After pleading guilty to racketeering and armed robbery, among other things, Tekashi was given a reduced sentence under the notion that he would cooperate with the authorities during his trial. Tekashi testified against the New York street gang Nine Trey Bloods and was able to help bring charges against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, Rolling Stone reported. (RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Should Be Considered For Early Release Due To Coronavirus, Judge Says)

The song and the music video are both very colorful, literally. Tekashi seems to have channeled a lot of emotions into this rap song, which makes sense considering he was just released from behind bars.

It’s kind of cool that he can produce a whole music video and song from home confinement. You’d think that’d be something he wasn’t allowed to do.