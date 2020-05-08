Two Presidential Debates Will Take Place During Primetime NFL Games

A pair of presidential debates will take place during Thursday night NFL games.

As pointed out by ProFootballTalk, the October 15th and 22nd debates between President Donald Trump and likely challenger Joe Biden will take place during “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The October 15 game will be between the Chiefs and Bills, and the following week will be between the Eagles and Giants. Of course, all of this could change because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduling debates during NFL games is honestly so stupid. It’s just a unreal stupid decision from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

People in this country love football. That’s just a fact, and you’re wrong if you disagree. Football is the backbone of America.

Not only is it the backbone of America, but everybody loves a great primetime game. Just look at the TV ratings for national broadcasts.

Still, the Commission on Presidential Debates will have two of the three debates during primetime NFL games. Who is responsible for this boneheaded decision?

It’s not just two primetime games, but it’s two games that will draw tons of viewers. The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champs and the Eagles/Giants is a huge rivalry.

Just so stupid on so many levels. I guess they don’t want as many people as possible watching the debates! What a damn shame!