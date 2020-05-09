Editorial

Sports Officially Return Saturday Night With UFC 249

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Tony Ferguson looks on while competing against Anthony Pettis in their lightweight bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Sports are officially back as of Saturday night with UFC 249.

For the first time since March, fans in America are going to have a major live event to watch and enjoy when UFC 249 gets kicked off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saturday night, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will headline a hell of a card put together by Dana White. You can catch the main card action on ESPN+ PPV, and you know sports fans around the country will be locked in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

It’s almost hard to believe this is real, but it is. Dana White actually managed to bring fans some action to enjoy, and it gets underway tonight in Jacksonville.

As a fan of the UFC, I can’t wait. We have Ferguson/Gaethje leading a stacked card. If that doesn’t have you pumped, then you might need to check your pulse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

It’s crazy that we haven’t had live sports in this country for nearly two months thanks to the coronavirus. Dana White vowed to give fans a show, and he pulled through.

Whether you love the UFC or not, I think we can all agree White deserves a hell of a lot of credit for bringing the first major event back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

Make sure to check out the main card starting at 10:00 EST Saturday night on ESPN+ PPV. If you’re a fan of sports, it’s almost like a mini-Super Bowl.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Welcome back to sports in America!