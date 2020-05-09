Sports Officially Return Saturday Night With UFC 249

Sports are officially back as of Saturday night with UFC 249.

For the first time since March, fans in America are going to have a major live event to watch and enjoy when UFC 249 gets kicked off.

Saturday night, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will headline a hell of a card put together by Dana White. You can catch the main card action on ESPN+ PPV, and you know sports fans around the country will be locked in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on May 8, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

It’s almost hard to believe this is real, but it is. Dana White actually managed to bring fans some action to enjoy, and it gets underway tonight in Jacksonville.

As a fan of the UFC, I can’t wait. We have Ferguson/Gaethje leading a stacked card. If that doesn’t have you pumped, then you might need to check your pulse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Apr 24, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

It’s crazy that we haven’t had live sports in this country for nearly two months thanks to the coronavirus. Dana White vowed to give fans a show, and he pulled through.

Whether you love the UFC or not, I think we can all agree White deserves a hell of a lot of credit for bringing the first major event back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on May 6, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT

Make sure to check out the main card starting at 10:00 EST Saturday night on ESPN+ PPV. If you’re a fan of sports, it’s almost like a mini-Super Bowl.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Welcome back to sports in America!