Kudlow Says Republicans And Democrats Having ‘Informal’ Talks About Potential Stimulus Package

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Sunday that Republicans and Democrats are informally talking about whether to proceed with another economic stimulus package.

“I was reading in some papers this morning that there’s no talk between let’s say the White House and the Democrats — that’s simply not true, there’s no formal negotiations yet,” Kudlow told ABC News’ “This Week.”

Kudlow told viewers that he participated in a conference call Friday with “about 50 House members — Democrats and Republicans — and we are scheduled to have a similar conference call tomorrow.” (RELATED: Sen. Kennedy Wonders If Pelosi Is ‘Working On A Stimulus Package For The Murder Hornet’)

The economic advisor said the same thing has occurred “on the Senate side” where Republicans and Democrats have shared ideas about what the next steps will be in the ongoing effort to contain the economic ravages of the coronavirus. He cautioned that while Democrats are anxious to proceed with another massive spending bill, Republicans are more inclined to see how the current funding is working.

“I do think there are issues here and there’s probably going to be some agreements and disagreements: each side has its own positions. So it’s not that we’re not talking: we are; it’s just informal at this stage,” Kudlow insisted. “After this assistance, let’s have a look at what the impact is in at least the next couple of weeks for the economy.”

Host George Stephanopoulos reminded Kudlow that House Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seeking an additional $2 trillion plan that includes things like direct aid to state and municipal governments as well as food stamps.

Pelosi has been accused of stuffing at least one previous stimulus package with a multitude of proposals that do not directly target the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: REPORT: Pelosi Considering Stimulus Package That Would Offer Tax Rebates For Wealthy)

“I’m not saying now’s not the time [for discussion],” Kudlow said. “I think that many people would like to just pause for a moment and take a look at the economic impact of this massive assistance program, which is the greatest in the United States’ history. That’s all that’s being said.”