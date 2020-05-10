Niko Price Suffers Brutal Eye Injury During Loss To Vincente Luque At UFC 249

Niko Price suffered a brutal eye injury Saturday night during a loss to Vincente Luque at UFC 249.

Price took a shot to the face during the loss, and his eye completely swelled shut. I’m not talking about a little blood here or there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m talking about your face getting incredibly screwed up. That’s what happened to Price Saturday night at UFC 249.

Take a look at the damage below.

That’s about as bad as it gets in the UFC when it comes to an eye injury. The medics ended up calling the fight with the ref, which was probably for the best.

Price was on his way to a loss no matter what, and his eye had swollen shut. His night was done. He should be damn proud for hanging around as long as he did.

Nothing but respect between Vicente Luque and Niko Price after that one ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFm2oVXeZA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 10, 2020

Also, it feels so damn good to finally have sports back. Kicking back on the couch with a beer watching the action brought joy to my soul.

Major props to Dana White for making UFC 249 and giving fans something to cheer about! I can sense a little more hope and optimism in the air!