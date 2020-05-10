Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher Of Sexual Harassment

Rose McGowan has accused Bill Maher of whispering inappropriate comments to her when she appeared on his show “Politically Incorrect” in the late 1990s.

The star of “Charmed” and one of the early vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement, McGowan issued the allegation against the host of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” in an early Saturday morning tweet.

@BillMaher Here’s a memory I’d like to share with you. I bet you don’t remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show & get to flex my mind instead of my face. Here’s what happened. All I can say, Bill, you got the face you deserved. pic.twitter.com/RRIorKj258 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 9, 2020

“I was on your show Politically Incorrect in the late 90s- as the show returned from a commercial break, you leaned over to me & whispered in my hear, ‘my parents didn’t give me a good face, but they did give me a huge cock,'” McGowan said. (RELATED: ‘I Wish I Had Gotten Out Of Hollywood Sooner’: Rose McGowan Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Cult’)

“I could feel your hot breath on my ear as an image of both your hideous face & alleged big cock flashed in my mind. Both turned my stomach. I’ve always wondered what you say & do to the girls that aren’t famous.”

She added: “Bill, you got the face you deserved.”

Maher hosted the talk show “Politically Incorrect” on Comedy Central and later ABC from 1993-2002. He has hosted “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO since 2003.

McGowan’s accusation came after an episode of Maher’s show in which he dismissed Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against probable Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden, claiming it is a case of “he said, she said — she said something else entirely.”

Maher and HBO have yet to respond to McGowan’s accusation.